Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $49,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Diodes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 51.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 16,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $88.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.11. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,120 shares of company stock worth $1,622,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

