Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,394 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $43,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,590,000 after buying an additional 187,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,126,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,081,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,169,000 after buying an additional 138,775 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $306.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.38.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.