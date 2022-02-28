Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $51.38 Million Stock Holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,416,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,803 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.81% of Janux Therapeutics worth $51,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 6,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JANX opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

