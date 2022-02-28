Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $52.28 Million Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.72% of Silk Road Medical worth $52,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SILK. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of SILK opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

