Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,224 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 668,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $47,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,926,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,043,000 after buying an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 93,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 269,930 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of FIX opened at $86.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $103.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.