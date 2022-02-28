Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 899,854 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,065,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 899,854 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $45,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 1,474.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CDK Global by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after buying an additional 954,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 54,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $45.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

