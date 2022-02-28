Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JSMD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period.

JSMD traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,076. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $70.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

