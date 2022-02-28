Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PROG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRG. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

PRG stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

