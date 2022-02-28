Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.10 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

