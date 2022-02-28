Jefferies Group LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,566. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

