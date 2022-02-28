Jefferies Group LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.