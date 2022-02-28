Jefferies Group LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.
Shares of IJR traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
