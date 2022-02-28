Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $7.73 Million Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 188,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRBN traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.