Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,250 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after buying an additional 59,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

VRNT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.96. 7,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

