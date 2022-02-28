JMP Securities Trims Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price to $100.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $206.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.93.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.57 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

