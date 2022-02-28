JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives $14.13 Average PT from Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.
JOAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $513,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.18. 15,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $460.40 million and a PE ratio of 5.26.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. JOANN’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
