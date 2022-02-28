JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives $14.13 Average PT from Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $513,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.18. 15,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $460.40 million and a PE ratio of 5.26.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. JOANN’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.