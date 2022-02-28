John C. Wobensmith Sells 10,090 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $834.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 320,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

