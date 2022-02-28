JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $192.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.