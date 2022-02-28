JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,320

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,340 ($18.22) to GBX 1,320 ($17.95) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.66) to GBX 1,475 ($20.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.33) to GBX 1,030 ($14.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.71) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,306.44 ($17.77).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,084.50 ($14.75) on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 846.20 ($11.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,160.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,070.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

