JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,040,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,065,000 after buying an additional 460,482 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

