Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $151.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

