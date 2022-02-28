K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

