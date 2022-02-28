Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLTR. Bank of America cut Kaltura from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Kaltura from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, dropped their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of KLTR opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

