KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $21,493,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 36.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 318,566 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

KBR opened at $48.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

