Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($920.45) to €785.00 ($892.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Kering stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23. Kering has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Kering (Get Rating)

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.