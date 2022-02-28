Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

KRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $71.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,980 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 620,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 153,395 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

