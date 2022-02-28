Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$219.75.

KXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of TSE KXS traded down C$2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$143.44. 23,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$124.05 and a 1 year high of C$229.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$161.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 36,000.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.