Kinaxis (KXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Kinaxis to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

TSE KXS opened at C$145.75 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$229.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$161.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36,437.50.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KXS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$225.67.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.