Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Shares of PAG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

