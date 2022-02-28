Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

IJK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.31. 12,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

