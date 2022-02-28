Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $75.25. 23,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

