Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,911 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 505.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,363. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.68. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

