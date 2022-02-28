Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 34.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 152,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 274,779 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

