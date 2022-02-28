Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRG. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -72.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996,960 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 293,307 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

