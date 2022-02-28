Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0769

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $47.80 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00363428 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.