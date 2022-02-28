Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $17.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of KOD opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The company has a market cap of $456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,368,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after buying an additional 144,539 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

