Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $29,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $56.88 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

