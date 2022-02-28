Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDSMY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($218.18) to €193.00 ($219.32) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $46.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

