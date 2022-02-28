L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Boosted by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $10.20 on Monday, hitting $243.71. 19,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,840. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.24 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

