La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, La Française des Jeux Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS LFDJF opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

