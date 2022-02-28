Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.83-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.35. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.830-$4.900 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 108.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

