Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $971.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $971.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $969.14 million to $976.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $895.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,009,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,650,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,433,000 after buying an additional 1,068,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

