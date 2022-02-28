Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

Get Latch alerts:

Shares of Latch stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. Latch has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latch by 29.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latch (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.