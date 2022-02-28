Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Laureate Education stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,312,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 5,507.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,344,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after acquiring an additional 679,014 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $7,551,000.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

