Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
Laureate Education stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.77.
Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
