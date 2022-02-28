LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

