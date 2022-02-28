LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7-39.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.01 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 99,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,903. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

