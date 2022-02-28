Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($3.70) Per Share

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lemonade in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.70) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

LMND stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.96. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

