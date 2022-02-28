LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $116.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $285.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 23.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in LendingTree by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

