Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Li Auto traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 124,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,712,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $221,102,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.