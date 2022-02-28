Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Li Auto traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 124,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,712,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $221,102,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

