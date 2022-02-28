Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after acquiring an additional 229,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,400 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

