Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 257,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,143,000. Equinix makes up approximately 2.8% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $846.35.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,778 shares of company stock worth $20,075,286. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $715.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 129.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $788.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

